Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

