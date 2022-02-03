Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -183.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

