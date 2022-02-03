Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

