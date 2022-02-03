Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

