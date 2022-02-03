Endeavour Mining plc to Issue Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDVMF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

