EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Up 9.7%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares were up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 23,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 912,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $15,596,000.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

