Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $300.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $294.00.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $245.17 on Monday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

