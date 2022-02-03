Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $716.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $783.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.71. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.33.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

