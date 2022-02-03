Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,097 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

IYG opened at $197.39 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.93.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

