Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,199 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.