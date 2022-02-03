Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCC opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

