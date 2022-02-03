Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period.

PXE stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

