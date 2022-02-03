Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $259,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

