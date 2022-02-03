Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 191,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

