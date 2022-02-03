Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.