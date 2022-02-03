ESBC (ESBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,175.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $92,175.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars.

