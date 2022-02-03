ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.