Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

