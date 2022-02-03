Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,605.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 61.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 353.7% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $480,631.85 and approximately $8,605.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.54 or 0.07199491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

