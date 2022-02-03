Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($47.75) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

