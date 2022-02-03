Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $43.00. Evoqua Water Technologies shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 3,882 shares traded.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

