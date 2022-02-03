Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Vertical Research to Hold

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

