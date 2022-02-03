Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.83, but opened at $41.44. Exelon shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 215,543 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

