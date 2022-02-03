Expanse Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Expanse has a total market cap of $257,766.76 and $4,137.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

