Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

