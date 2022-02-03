Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

EXE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.18 on Thursday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.10 and a twelve month high of C$8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.06 million and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

