Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 479,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.