Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $83.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.