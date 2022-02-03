Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 0.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 43,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.