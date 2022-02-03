Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

