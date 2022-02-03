FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Hits Market Cap of $21.67 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00016645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.67 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00042572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00113593 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,857 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

