Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari updated its FY22 guidance to €4.55-€4.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RACE shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

