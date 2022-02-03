Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.25 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.38). 182,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 785,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.86 million and a P/E ratio of -33.89.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

