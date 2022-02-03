Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,750.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF opened at $30.09 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.