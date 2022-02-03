Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

