Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 226 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Shopify by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 152,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

SHOP stock opened at $885.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,253.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,410.98. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

