Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $319.17 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $244.70 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

