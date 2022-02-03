Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $138.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

