Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,609,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,691 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

