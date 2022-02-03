Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $435.67 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.10.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.