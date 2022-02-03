Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $770,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

PANW opened at $509.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.86 and a 200 day moving average of $484.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

