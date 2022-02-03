Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $20.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.65 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $86.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,244. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

