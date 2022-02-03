Financial Analysis: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $17.42 billion 4.01 $2.17 billion $2.56 32.34 Olaplex $282.25 million 49.88 $39.28 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 10 3 0 2.14 Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus price target of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. Olaplex has a consensus price target of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 59.89%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Colgate-Palmolive.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 12.43% 308.71% 17.34% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

