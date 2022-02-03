First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.01. First Bancorp shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 21,542 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

