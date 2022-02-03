First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Busey worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 82.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after buying an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.