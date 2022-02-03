First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

