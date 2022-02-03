First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

