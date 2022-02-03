First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 279,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,381. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in First Foundation by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 147,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

