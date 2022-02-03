First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 84221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

