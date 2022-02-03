First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.96

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $251.96 and last traded at $250.99, with a volume of 2261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.86.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $12.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is 73.23%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

